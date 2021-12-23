EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading Down 41.4% This Week

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $19.82 million and $6.65 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.04 or 0.08043240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.57 or 0.99575538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

