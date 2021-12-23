Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MX. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.15.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$53.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

