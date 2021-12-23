Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 23rd (ATEX, AXLA, BFLY, BGCP, BGNE, BLDE, BVRDF, CNTA, EQX, FSI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 23rd:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

