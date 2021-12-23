Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for 0.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $55,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.