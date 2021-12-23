Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Critical Review

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Equity Residential alerts:

83.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Equity Residential pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and RPT Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.86 $913.64 million $2.82 31.27 RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.71 -$10.23 million $0.80 16.23

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 15 4 0 2.21 RPT Realty 0 2 5 0 2.71

Equity Residential currently has a consensus target price of $87.56, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.48%. Given RPT Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 43.53% 9.92% 5.19% RPT Realty 35.70% 9.75% 3.83%

Risk and Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Residential beats RPT Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.