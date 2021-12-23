Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. 573,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 135,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

