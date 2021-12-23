ESBC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,395.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $679,428.53 and approximately $56,395.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

