Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Major Shareholder Sells $303,375.26 in Stock

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EBET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 35,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,832. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBET. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Esports Technologies by 432.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Esports Technologies by 263.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

