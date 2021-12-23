Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Cut by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS opened at $343.59 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

