Ethereum Yield 24-Hour Volume Tops $567.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for $5.03 or 0.00009898 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $503,008.31 and approximately $567.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007232 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

