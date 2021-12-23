Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102,777.00

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and $102,777.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,854,114 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

