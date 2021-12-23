ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 29 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.