Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up about 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Etsy worth $43,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $225.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.80 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

