Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on ERFSF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

ERFSF stock opened at $121.97 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.11.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

