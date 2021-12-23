Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

GIS stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

