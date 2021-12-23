Everest (ID) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $27.23 million and approximately $276,754.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.12 or 0.07987187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.29 or 0.99972662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00053166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars.

