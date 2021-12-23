Everest Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and $158,160.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.71 or 0.08071324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.23 or 0.99721650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

