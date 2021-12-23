EverRise (RISE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.17 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. EverRise has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EverRise has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EverRise

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

