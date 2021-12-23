Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

