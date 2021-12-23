Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $88,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

