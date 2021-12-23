ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.01

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.01 and last traded at $139.01, with a volume of 959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Get ExlService alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,841,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.