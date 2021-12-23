ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.01

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.01 and last traded at $139.01, with a volume of 959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.
The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,841,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
