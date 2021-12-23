Expanse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,575.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $565,437.70 and $11,575.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

