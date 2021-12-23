Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

