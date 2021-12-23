Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.13 and last traded at $115.34. 2,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 206,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

