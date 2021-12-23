Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 3.9%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $19.02. 1,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

