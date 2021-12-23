extraDNA Price Tops $0.0004 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. extraDNA has a market cap of $393,150.39 and approximately $91,667.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,490.48 or 0.99587529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055716 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00283513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.00463692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00151949 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

