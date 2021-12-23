Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,591 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.99 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.