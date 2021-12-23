Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

