F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to report $11.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $330,000.00 to $17.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSTX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

