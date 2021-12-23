FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $550.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FactSet Research Systems traded as high as $478.89 and last traded at $477.43, with a volume of 339584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.83.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.40.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.