FairGame Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001547 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004762 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00053989 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

