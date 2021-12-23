Falconswap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81,791.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Falconswap has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $81,791.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

