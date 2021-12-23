Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Down 1.9%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. 361,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 550,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

