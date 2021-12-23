FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55.

About FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF)

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

