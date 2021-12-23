Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $21,068.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.