FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. FedNat shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 153,377 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.91 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

