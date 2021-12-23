Feellike (FLL) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,305.39 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.18 or 0.08045930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,805.94 or 0.99941974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

