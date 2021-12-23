Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.75 or 0.07972679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.87 or 1.00064282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00072737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

