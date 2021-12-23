Fera Market Capitalization Hits $1.00 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Fera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fera has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fera has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Fera Coin Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com

Buying and Selling Fera

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

