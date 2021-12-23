Fera Market Capitalization Hits $1.00 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Fera has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Fera has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fera

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

