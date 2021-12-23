Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Ferro has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

