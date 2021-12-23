FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

