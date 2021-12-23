Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.00 ($83.15).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

FRA:FIE opened at €58.30 ($65.51) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($73.60) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($87.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.92.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

