Financial Comparison: Datasea (DTSS) & Its Peers

Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) is one of 389 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Datasea to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datasea and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 -$4.65 million -5.12 Datasea Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -38.19

Datasea’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datasea and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea Competitors 2504 12731 23597 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 23.05%. Given Datasea’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datasea has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Datasea has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -725.72% -249.35% -117.81% Datasea Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Datasea competitors beat Datasea on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

