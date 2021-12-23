Financial Contrast: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) vs. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its share price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.93%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than NantHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94% NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 803.39 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -63.20 NantHealth $73.17 million 1.74 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -2.04

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats NantHealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

