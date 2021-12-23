Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,862 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,493,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,221,000 after acquiring an additional 319,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825,493 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

