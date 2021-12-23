Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $153.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.