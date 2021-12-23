Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

