Financial Review: Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) versus Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arhaus and Lovesac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus N/A N/A N/A Lovesac 8.10% 30.66% 13.93%

This table compares Arhaus and Lovesac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lovesac $320.74 million 3.13 $14.73 million $2.19 30.35

Lovesac has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arhaus and Lovesac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89 Lovesac 0 0 7 0 3.00

Arhaus currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Lovesac has a consensus price target of $106.14, indicating a potential upside of 59.69%. Given Lovesac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Arhaus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Lovesac shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Lovesac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lovesac beats Arhaus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

