Financial Review: Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) and Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Options Media Group (OTCMKTS:OPMG) and Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Harte Hanks shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Harte Hanks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Options Media Group and Harte Hanks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A Harte Hanks 7.17% -10.71% 4.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Options Media Group and Harte Hanks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Options Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harte Hanks $176.90 million 0.31 -$1.69 million $1.62 4.91

Options Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harte Hanks.

Risk & Volatility

Options Media Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harte Hanks has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Options Media Group and Harte Hanks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Options Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Harte Hanks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harte Hanks has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.57%.

Summary

Harte Hanks beats Options Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Options Media Group

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. is a development stage company. The company was founded on 2000 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

About Harte Hanks

Harte-Hanks, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

